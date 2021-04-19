Victory Against Brooklyn Nets Could Serve As a Building Block For Miami Heat

After defeating the contending Brooklyn Nets, the Miami Heat face the Houston Rockets Monday

The Miami Heat were staring at a fourth straight defeat.

That is until center Bam Adebayo saved the day by hitting a jumper at the buzzer in Sunday's 109-107 victory against the Brooklyn Nets, who most consider the favorite to win the Eastern Conference.

Now, the Heat are hoping the win can build momentum as their playoff push continues.

“A season can be turned around after a game," Adebayo said. "Crazier things have happened in this league. A season can turn around real fast. We have to build off that. That is how we are supposed to defend and get stops. We know we can do it, we have to stay consistent with that.”

The victory was much needed for the Heat. They were in the middle of another tough stretch after losses to the Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves loss especially hurt because they are among the league's worst teams. What Sunday did was give the Heat a confidence boost.

“We always bounce back. It doesn’t matter how hard it is," guard Goran Dragic said. "We are going to fight. We will never use excuses. Our best player was out and someone else will step in and do his job. I think (Sunday's)game was huge for us for confidence and everything.”

The Heat return to action Monday at home against the Houston Rockets.

