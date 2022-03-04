Skip to main content
Miami Heat Spoil Kevin Durant's Return With 113-107 Victory Against Brooklyn Nets

Heat win despite playing without three starters

The Miami Heat were still stinging from Wednesday's loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. 

So they took their frustrations out on the Brooklyn Nets Thursday. Despite playing without three starters, the Heat defeated the Nets 113-107 at Barclays Center. The Heat spoiled the return of Nets star Kevin Durant, who was playing his first game in nearly two months after dealing with an injury. 

“We had a bad taste in our mouth after we lost last night,” guard Max Strus said. “I think we should have won that one as well, so coming back tonight with guys out, the team that we had, it was a special game and one we’ll remember for the rest of the season.”

The Heat played without starters Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker and Kyle Lowry. Center Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 30 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Guard Tyler Herro added 27 points off the bench. 

“Guys were exhausted mentally, emotionally, physically,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It was just a matter of trying to come together and inspire each other, find a way, find a way to gut it out.”

The Heat return to action Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers. 

