Some aspects of `bubble' life have made things simpler for the Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has experienced difficulties of living in the NBA bubble in Orlando.

The practice schedule is off. There were scrimmages scheduled at odd times of the day. The players and staff are also away from their families.

Still, Spoelstra has found some good in the atmosphere. It has allowed those involved to focus on the task at hand: winning a championship.

"In many other ways, it's been easier just to focus on your team," Spoelstra said. "Even for the guys, life is simple here. We have a schedule that's given to us ... The schedule fills up pretty quickly from things that we are required to do."

The staff and players are required to follow a strict schedule. The experience has been much different than usual NBA life. With limited nightlife and extracurricular activities, the team has been able to bond easier. It has been mostly nonstop basketball. 

"For a lot of us, this is like going away to sports camp," Spoelstra said. "We have around-the-clock entertainment on TV to be able to watch basketball. We love this."

After a month in the bubble, the Heat have completed the scrimmage portion of the NBA restart. They resume the regular season Saturday against the Denver Nuggets and have just eight games before the playoffs.

Spoelstra said the secluded setting has helped prepare for such a tough adjustment.

"I think the guys have found a unique level of focus," Spoelstra said. "There's a lot less distraction and frequent opportunities to focus on your team, continuity and just getting better."

