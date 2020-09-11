SI.com
No Secrets To The Miami Heat's Bubble Success

Shandel Richardson

When the Miami Heat arrived in Orlando for the NBA restart in July, they had one discussion about the circumstances. 

After that, it was no longer brought up. The Heat simply dealt with the conditions. 

"Since Day One, we talked about it," forward Jae Crowder said. "We put it all out on the table. It's not an easy task. It's not for everybody. We knew that. Once we can lock in mentally around the whole thing of us being here as a group and fighting for each game, for one goal, and that's to win a championship, I think it helps put everything into perspective for our purpose here." 

The Heat have been among the most bubble-ready teams during the playoffs. Despite beginning without Bam Adebayo and Kenrick Nunn, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the restart, they have had few setbacks. They enter the Eastern Conference finals having won eight of nine postseason games. 

"It still ended up being about competition," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "The environment is clearly something different than any of us experience before, except for maybe Goran (Dragic). He points to the European championships. I think it requires some level of structure of discipline and routine and a unique amount of camaraderie to help each other get through. Nobody is complaining about it. Nobody is making excuses about it. We're grateful for this opportunity."  

