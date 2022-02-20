Skip to main content
Player(s)
Caleb Martin
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets

How Rapper J. Cole Helped Caleb Martin Land With the Miami Heat

The popular rapper played a role in the Heat getting another developmental player success story

Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin has arguably been one of the NBA's to success stories this season. 

After beginning the year on a two-way contract, he earned a standard deal earlier this month. Martin, who has appeared in 44 games, has averaged 9.5 points, four rebounds, one assists while shooting 50 percent from the field. After being waived by the Charlotte Hornets before the start of the season, he has flourished with the Heat. 

The Heat are known for finding hidden developmental projects such as Max Strus and Duncan Robinson. But they may have had help some help with Martin. A story by Roderick Boone in the Charlotte Observer details how rapper J. Cole, who has an extensive basketball background, played a role by alerting Heat assistant Caron Butler of Martin's talent.  

“Yeah, that’s my man,” Caleb Martin said in the interview. “It shows that even though he’s accomplished a lot of things ... and he’s got so many other things to worry about, he worries about his people. And it’s dope he considers me one of his people, that he takes into account and he knew my situation. He saw me working in the gym every day and you could just tell he appreciates guys who grinds like he does and so that’s a blessing for him to lend a hand out there and do what he could.”

The full story of Martin's journey to Miami can be READ HERE

