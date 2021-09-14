Miami Heat Reportedly Signing Caleb Martin To Two-Way Contract

Former Charlotte Hornets player expected to sign with the Heat

The Miami Heat are reportedly expected to add free agent guard Caleb Martin to a two-way contract.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Heat will fill out the 20-player training camp roster Martin. He last played in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets.

