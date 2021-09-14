Miami Heat Reportedly Signing Caleb Martin To Two-Way Contract
Former Charlotte Hornets player expected to sign with the Heat
Former Charlotte Hornets player expected to sign with the Heat
The Miami Heat are reportedly expected to add free agent guard Caleb Martin to a two-way contract.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Heat will fill out the 20-player training camp roster Martin. He last played in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets.
TWITTER: @ShandelRich
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here
For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com