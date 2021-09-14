Miami Heat Reportedly Signing Caleb Martin To Two-Way Contract

Former Charlotte Hornets player expected to sign with the Heat

The Miami Heat are reportedly expected to add free agent guard Caleb Martin to a two-way contract.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Heat will fill out the 20-player training camp roster Martin. He last played in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets. A two-way contract allows players to split time between the G League and NBA. The Heat have had several two-way contract players become standouts in recent years, including Derrick Jones Jr., and Duncan Robinson.

Martin, who was the Mountain West Player of the Year as a junior, went undrafted out of Nevada in 2019 but was signed by the Hornets that summer. Last year he averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 16 minutes a game.

The Heat now have a full roster entering training camp. After signing guard Kyle Lowry and forwards Markieff Morris and P.J. Tucker, the Heat are considered among the top teams in the Eastern Conference and being called a challenger to the Milwaukee Bucks, who defeated the Phoenix Suns in last year's NBA Finals.

The Heat were eliminated by the Bucks in the first round, a year after beating them in the postseason in Orlando during the NBA bubble. Among the returning players for the Heat are forward Jimmy Butler, center Bam Adebayo, guard Tyler Herro, forward Duncan Robinson, and longtime veteran Udonis Haslem.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com