Skip to main content

Caleb Martin Says He Wants To Remain With Miami Heat

Martin had a breakout in his first season with the Heat

Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin had a solid season in his first year with the organization. 

On Tuesday during exit interviews, he said he wants to remain with the team after it lost to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. 

"I want to be here," Martin said. "I've gotten better here and I believe I'll get better here."

Martin is among the Heat's seven players who will be free agents this summer. He feels he can contribute wherever he lands. 

“I feel like I can be one of those guys that fluctuates whatever a team needs from me,” Martin said. “If you need a guy to come off the bench, bring energy and do that stuff — I can do that; I feel like I can step in and start. It doesn’t matter what the role is and what a team needs from me, I feel like I can fill that void. My game expanded shooting-wise, being more efficient and consistent ... I feel like I took big steps and I feel like I’m only going to take larger steps going forward."

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's Game 7 loss. CLICK HERE.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Erik Spoelstra on Max Strus' overturned 3-pointer. CLICK HERE

Miami Heat fall to Boston Celtics in Game 7. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

gabe vince exit
News

Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent: `I Think I've Shown I Can Be A Rotational Player'

By Shandel Richardson22 minutes ago
spo exit part 2
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Wants The Majority Of The Core To Return Next Season

By Shandel Richardson2 hours ago
Ud exit interview
News

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Assesses The Season And His Future

By Cory Nelson3 hours ago
max strus exit
News

Miami Heat's Max Strus: `I've Got To Be More Complete'

By Cory Nelson4 hours ago
USATSI_18323369_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Experienced The Highs And Lows This Season

By Shandel Richardson5 hours ago
USATSI_18372285_168389536_lowres
News

What's Next For Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson?

By Jayden Armant6 hours ago
USATSI_18171710_168389536_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell Rumored to the Miami Heat?

By Jayden Armant8 hours ago
USATSI_18390954_168389536_lowres
News

Keeping Victor Oladipo Should Be A Priority For The Miami Heat

By Cory Nelson8 hours ago