Miami Heat Call Up Rookie Orlando Robinson

It was announced on Sunday Miami Heat’s second-year center Omer Yurtseven will miss an additional three months due to ankle surgery.

This immediately prompted the Heat to call up rookie Orlando Robinson. In order to do that, they had to waive Dru Smith, another rookie who played just one game with the Heat. He scored just two points in the five minutes he played. The reason for letting Smith go was to make roster space and giving Robinson the two-way deal Smith had.

Robinson is on the Heat’s G-League affiliate team, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. In the seven games he played with them, he averaged nine points, seven rebounds, and one block.

This move could help the Heat in a major way. They are one of the worst teams in the league in terms of depth. The Heat also have yet to find a primary power forward. While Robinson is a center, he may still be willing to help out at the power forward position.

The Heat are also dealing with a lack of size so having Robinson on the roster wouldn’t hurt, either.

It is very unlikely Robinson will see a huge amount of minutes, especially as a starter, considering Bam Adebayo holds the spot permanently. He could enter the game as a reserve since their backup center, Dewayne Dedmon, is dealing with a foot injury.

It’s a positive to see the Heat starting to make changes to their roster but only time will tell if it helps them or not.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson. You can also check out his personal blog https://allball30.wordpress.com