Canceling The Remaining Games Could Impact Miami Heat's Individual Accomplishments

It remains a strong possibility the NBA could cancel the remainder of the season.

The Miami Heat could lose 17 games but would hold the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs race. The negative, however, is a few players could miss out on potentially enhancing their chances at postseason awards and accolades. Here's a look at where some stood before the league suspended play last Wednesday because of the coronavirus threat:

KENDRICK NUNN

He was always considered No. 2 in the Rookie of the Year race behind Memphis guard Ja Morant. Nunn could have used the final 17 games to make a stronger case. He was unlikely to catch Morant for the rookie scoring title but voters may have taken him more into consideration if the Heat moved up in the standings. The top first-year player on a Top 3 seed is certainly deserving of a vote.

DUNCAN ROBINSON

Robinson was on pace to join some rare company. He needed just 57 3-pointers to become just the third player in league history to reach 300 in a single season, joining Stephen Curry and James Harden. Robinson had to average 3.3 a game to accomplish the feat. Considering he made at least three from behind the arc in nine of the last 10 games, he was well on the way.

BAM ADEBAYO

Guard Jimmy Butler will likely earn a spot on one of the league's three All-NBA teams but where does that leave Adebayo? He has put up career numbers in every statistical category. This last stretch could have served as an opportunity for Adebayo to showcase his improvement. Cancelling the remaining games could cause him to lose out to a more popular or established player.