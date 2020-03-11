Charlotte Hornets At Miami Heat  Preview

The Miami Heat are coming off a 100-89 victory Sunday against the Washington Wizards. Bam Adebayo led the way with 27 points and 14 rebounds. It was his team-leading 38th double-double of the season ... This is the second of four meetings between the teams. The Heat won 117-110 Nov. 25 in Miami ... Miami can clinch a playoff berth with a victory. It would mark its ninth appearance in 12 seasons under coach Erik Spoelstra ... Forward Duncan Robinson has made at least seven 3-pointers in three straight games. He is just the sixth player in NBA history to accomplish the feat. He is trying to become the first player to do it in four consecutive games. Robinson, who has set the franchise's single-season record with 240 3-pointers, made just 10 last season ... Reserve guard Goran Dragic has scored in double-figures in 24 straight games. It is the longest streak by a backup in team history ... Adebayo is set to play in his 151st straight game. He is 23 from the team record, set by Glen Rice from 1992-94 ... Heat guard Tyler Herro (foot) is questionable and forward Meyers Leonard (foot) and Kyle Alexader (knee) are out. Forward KZ Okpala is on G League assignment in Sioux Falls ... The Hornets are coming off a 143-138 overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Terry Rozier led the way with 40 points ... Devonte' Graham is averaging 18 points and 7.5 assists ... The Hornets rank 24th in defensive efficiency and face a Heat team that is shooting 47 percent from the field.

Game time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Florida

Line: Miami -10

