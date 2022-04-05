Charlotte Hornets At Miami Heat Preview

The Heat play host to the Hornets Tuesday at FTX Arena

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -5

VITALS: The Heat and Hornets meet for the fourth and final matchup this regular season. So far this season, Miami has won all three previous matchups by an average of +12.3 points, and with a win, will sweep the season series. The Heat are 70-46 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 40-18 in home games and 30-28 in road games ... Center Bam Adebayo has currently shot at least 50 percent from the field in 14-straight games, the longest such streak of his career.For the Heat, Mychal Mulder (G League Two-Way Contract) and Javonte Smart (G League Two-Way Contract) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Markieff Morris

F Caleb Martin

HORNETS

F Miles Bridges

F PJ Washington

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Victor Oladipo on his recent play: “Knowing that the opportunity could come because that's where this team works, where different guys are stepping up on different nights. “I’m just that's what I was focused on. When my number was called today, and I was ready”.

