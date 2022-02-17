Miami Heat At Charlotte Hornets Preview

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: Spectrum Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -4.5

VITALS: The Heat and Hornets meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, Miami has won both matchups, winning both by at least 15 points each and has now won three-straight overall against Charlotte. The Heat are 69-46 all-time versus the Hornets during the regular season, including 40-18 in home games and 29-28 in road games.) ... Tyler Herro has scored at least 20 points off the bench 19 times this season and has now totaled 38 as a member of the HEAT, the most in team history ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Kyle Lowry

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J. Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

HORNETS

F Miles Bridges

F PJ Washington

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Kyle Lowry: “I don’t think we are anywhere near where we want to be, and we don’t want to be there yet. We’re only in February. We play for April, May and June. We want to be our best team in April, May and June. We don’t want to be at that high point of understanding of what we’re going to do. We have a good late-game package, but we’re only going to continue to get better in more situations like this.”

