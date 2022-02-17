Skip to main content
Player(s)
Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets

Miami Heat At Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Miami Heat face the Hornets Thursday at Spectrum Center

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: Spectrum Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -4.5

VITALS: The Heat and Hornets meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, Miami has won both matchups, winning both by at least 15 points each and has now won three-straight overall against Charlotte. The Heat are 69-46 all-time versus the Hornets during the regular season, including 40-18 in home games and 29-28 in road games.) ... Tyler Herro has scored at least 20 points off the bench 19 times this season and has now totaled 38 as a member of the HEAT, the most in team history ...  For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out.

USATSI_17449673_168389536_lowres
5
Gallery
5 Images

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Kyle Lowry

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J. Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

HORNETS

Read More

F Miles Bridges

F PJ Washington

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Kyle Lowry: “I don’t think we are anywhere near where we want to be, and we don’t want to be there yet. We’re only in February. We play for April, May and June. We want to be our best team in April, May and June. We don’t want to be at that high point of understanding of what we’re going to do. We have a good late-game package, but we’re only going to continue to get better in more situations like this.”

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Jimmy Butler ties LeBron James for most triple-doubles in franchise history. CLICK HERE

Gabe Vincent growing as a defender CLICK HERE.

Bam Adebayo back in the lineup after being out nearly two months. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_17675344_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat At Charlotte Hornets Preview

15 minutes ago
USATSI_17386620_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Nearing A Return

17 hours ago
USATSI_17693475_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Still Hoping To Reach Another Level After Loss To Mavericks

22 hours ago
USATSI_17675889_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Prepping For The Challenge Of Facing Luke Doncic

Feb 15, 2022
USATSI_17675889_168389536_lowres
News

Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat Preview

Feb 15, 2022
Spo after Brooklyn
News

Miami Heat Remain Atop Power Rankings

Feb 14, 2022
USATSI_17570116_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker Making The Intangible Plays

Feb 13, 2022
Spo after Brooklyn
News

Miami Heat Working On Playing Complete Games

Feb 13, 2022