Player(s)
Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets

Miami Heat At Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Miami Heat play against against the Hornets Saturday in Charlotte

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: Spectrum Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat +3.5

VITALS: The Heat and Hornets meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Charlotte won the series 2-1 but Miami has won the last two consecutive. The Heat are 68-46 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 40-18 in home games and 28-28 in road games. ... Miami has now had at least one All-Star (Jimmy Butler) in 16 of the last 18 seasons, tying only the Lakers for the most over that span. The 71st NBA All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 20 at 8 p.m., on TNT in Cleveland. ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols), KZ Okpala (wrist) and Victor Oladipo are out ... For the Hornets, Vernon Carey Jr. (G League Assignment) - OUT Gordon Hayward (Return from Health and Safety Protocols) - QUESTIONABLE Kai Jones (G League Assignment) - OUT Arnoldas Kulboka (Transferred to G League) - OUT Scottie Lewis (Transferred to G League) - OUT Jalen McDaniels (Left Ankle Sprain) - OUT

USATSI_17449673_168389536_lowres
5
Gallery
5 Images

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Kyle Lowry

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J. Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

HORNETS

Read More

F Miles Bridges

F P.J. Washington

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

QUOTABLE

Tyler Herro on not making the All-Star Game: "It is what it is, I feel like I've had an All-Star year to this point. Really, all I have to say is congrats to my teammate Jimmy (Butler). My whole life I've been kind of doubted multiple All-Star games through high school, through college. It's nothing new to me. I figured I wouldn't make it. It's all good."

