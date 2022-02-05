Miami Heat At Charlotte Hornets Preview

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: Spectrum Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat +3.5

VITALS: The Heat and Hornets meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Charlotte won the series 2-1 but Miami has won the last two consecutive. The Heat are 68-46 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 40-18 in home games and 28-28 in road games. ... Miami has now had at least one All-Star (Jimmy Butler) in 16 of the last 18 seasons, tying only the Lakers for the most over that span. The 71st NBA All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 20 at 8 p.m., on TNT in Cleveland. ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols), KZ Okpala (wrist) and Victor Oladipo are out ... For the Hornets, Vernon Carey Jr. (G League Assignment) - OUT Gordon Hayward (Return from Health and Safety Protocols) - QUESTIONABLE Kai Jones (G League Assignment) - OUT Arnoldas Kulboka (Transferred to G League) - OUT Scottie Lewis (Transferred to G League) - OUT Jalen McDaniels (Left Ankle Sprain) - OUT

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Kyle Lowry

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J. Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

HORNETS

F Miles Bridges

F P.J. Washington

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

QUOTABLE

Tyler Herro on not making the All-Star Game: "It is what it is, I feel like I've had an All-Star year to this point. Really, all I have to say is congrats to my teammate Jimmy (Butler). My whole life I've been kind of doubted multiple All-Star games through high school, through college. It's nothing new to me. I figured I wouldn't make it. It's all good."

