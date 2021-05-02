Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets Preview

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

TV: Bally Sun Sports

Betting line: Heat -5

VITALS: The Heat and Hornets meet for the third and final matchup this regular season. So far this season, Charlotte has recorded wins in both previous meetings, but Miami has won four of the last six in Charlotte. Last season, the teams split the series 1-1. The Heat are 66-46 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 39-18 in home games and 27-28 in road games ... Center Bam Adebayo has scored in double figures in a career-long 49 straight games ...For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) and Andre Iguodala (hip) are out, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn are questionable and guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable. For the Hornets, LaMelo Ball (Right Wrist Fracture) and Malik Monk (ankle) are questionable and Gordon Hayward (Right Foot Sprain) is out.

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Goran Dragic

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Trevor Ariza

HORNETS

G Devonte' Graham

G Terry Rozier

C PJ Washington

F Cody Martin

F Myles Bridges

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Duncan Robinson on becoming the fastest NBA player to reach 500 3-pointers made: “It’s a humbling accomplishment, something that’s hard for me to wrap my mind around. I’m certainly a beneficiary of the times because it’s a skill that’s valued and they encourage me to be aggressive in Miami.”

