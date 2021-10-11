    • October 11, 2021
    Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat Preview

    The Miami Heat look to remain unbeaten in the preseason Monday against the Charlotte Hornets
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

    TV: Bally Sports Sun

    Betting line: Heat -8

    VITALS: : The Heat and Hornets meet for the 14th time in preseason history. Miami is 5-8 all-time in preseason action against Charlotte ... Center Omer Yutseven averaged 15.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.36 blocks in the G League last season with the OKC Blue ... Third-year guard Tyler Herro has scored 26, 24 and 26 points in the first three preseason games this season ... Guard Max Strus shot 89.7 percent (35-of-39) on two-point field goals last season ... For the Heat, forward Udonis Haslem (personal reasons) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out. 

    HEAT

    G Max Strus

    G Tyler Herro

    C Omer Yurtseven

    F Duncan Robinson

    F Markieff Morris

    HORNETS

    G Terry Rozier

    G LaMelo Ball

    C P.J. Washington

    F Cody Martin

    F Miles Bridges

    QUOTABLE

    Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on how the defense has progressed: “I’m encouraged so far to the commitment on that end of the floor,” he said. “The detail will come. It always starts with your best players caring about that side of the floor. And our best players are legit, proven, two-way players. It matters to them that people compete on the defensive side of the floor. That’s the most important and hardest part, aspect to try to find in this league.”

