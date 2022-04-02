Miami Heat At Chicago Bulls Preview

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: United Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -1.5

VITALS: The Heat and Bulls meet for the fourth and final matchup this regular season. So far this season, Miami has won all three previous matchups and with a win, will sweep the season series. The Heat has now won the season series for the fifth-straight year, recording victories in 13 of their last 16 overall matchups against Chicago. The HEAT are 61-60 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 36-25 in home games and 25-35 in road games ... For the Heat, Mychal Mulder (G League Two-Way Contract) and Javonte Smart (G League Two-Way Contract) are out and Caleb Martin (Right Calf Contusion), Max Strus (contusion_ and Gabe Vincent (Right Big Toe Contusion) are questionable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J. Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

CELTICS

F DeMar DeRozan

F Zach LaVine

C Nikola Vucevic

G Alex Caruso

G Ayo Dosunmu

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Jimmy Butler on the state of the team: “I feel like we put together this roster to win a championship. It feels like [a] championship caliber team. It does. We have lapses at times. We have a couple more days/games to figure that all out. When we are clicking, when we’re guarding, when we’re making shots, when we’re sharing the ball — I think we are going to be really tough to beat.”

