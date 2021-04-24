Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

TV: Bally Sun Sports

Betting line: Heat +7

VITALS: The Heat and Bulls meet for the second of three matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 101-90, win at Chicago on 3/12. Last season, Miami swept the season series, 2-0. The Heat are 57-59 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 33-24 in home games and 24-35 in road games ... Duncan Robinson has connected on multiple three-point field goals in 24-straight games, tying the longest streak in team history ... Center Bam Adebayo has scored in double figures in a career-long 45 straight games ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo is out, guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable and center Dewayne Dedmon (health and safety protocol) is out.

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Trevor Ariza

HAWKS

G Garrett Temple

G Coby White

C Nikola Vucevic

F Daniel Theus

F Patrick Williams

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Friday's loss against the Atlanta Hawks: “I can’t actually explain it right now. That’s just as surprising to me as it is probably to everybody else out there. We’ve been making great strides to put ourselves in a position to win, really defending. And we just didn’t bring it on that end of the court.”

