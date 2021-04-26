Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

TV: Bally Sun Sports

Betting line: Heat -4.5

VITALS: The Heat and Bulls meet for the third and final matchup this regular season after just facing off on Saturday. So far this season, Miami was won both contests and with a win, will sweep the series for the second consecutive season. The Heat are 58-59 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 34-24 in home games and 24-35 in road games ... Forward Trevor Ariza is a +43 plus/minus over his last four games ... Forward Duncan Robinson has connected on 213 three-point field goals this season, the fourth most in the NBA. For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) and Andre Iguodala (hip) are out, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn are questionable and guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable.

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Trevor Ariza

BULLS

G Garrett Temple

G Coby White

C Nikola Vucevic

F Daniel Theus

F Patrick Williams

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo's defense: “I think Bam is one of the most unique defenders in the league, can legit guard one through five and that’s not just coach speak, that’s not fan speak, media speak. That’s legit. He can anchor a very reliable defense. And he can take on different challenges and he has the IQ to be able to execute multiple schemes, where it’s not just the switching scheme that people think that he is involved with. He’s able to handle more sophisticated things than just that.”

