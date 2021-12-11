Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat Preview
    The Miami Heat play host to the Chicago Bulls Saturday at FTX Arena
    Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

    Where: FTX Arena

    TV: Bally Sports Sun

    Betting line: Heat -1.5

    VITALS: : The Heat and Bulls meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 107-104, win in Chicago on 11/27. The Heat are 59-60 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 34-25 in home games and 25-35 in road games ... : Over his last three games, Caleb Martin is averaging 18.3 points (55 total) while shooting 61.3 percent (19-of-31) from the field and 56.3 percent (9-of-16) from three-point range. He set career highs in points, field goals made and three-point field goals made while tying his career high in blocks on 12/8 vs. Milwaukee ... Additionally, he has scored in double-figures in all three games and has done so in five of his last six overall. For the Heat, forward Jimmy Butler (tailbone), forward Markieff Morris (neck), center Bam Adebayo (thumb) and guard Victor Oladipo (knee) are out. Guard Duncan Robinson(quad)  is probable. 

    HEAT

    G Duncan Robinson

    G Kyle Lowry

    C Dewayne Dedmon

    F Caleb Martin

    F P.J. Tucker

    BULLS

    F Zach LaVine

    F Derrick Jones Jr 

    C Nikola Vucevic 

    G Lonzo Ball 

    G Ayo Dosunmu

    QUOTABLE

    Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: “Where we are with our roster, everybody has to be ready every single night. It might be different guys on different nights based on the opponent or the context of the game. But everybody has to be ready to contribute. This is about using our full roster right now.”

