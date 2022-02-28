Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -4

VITALS: The HEAT and Bulls meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, Miami has won both meetings, first in Chicago on 11/27 and again in Miami on 12/11. The HEAT has now won 12 of the last 15 overall against Chicago. The HEAT are 60-60 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 35-25 in home games and 25-35 in road games ... Scored a season-high 36 points vs. SA on 2/26 while also blocking three shots, becoming the first HEAT player with at least 35 points and three blocks since LeBron James accomplished the feat on 3/18/14 at Cleveland ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (quad), Markieff Morris (neck) and Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) are out

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Gabe Vincent

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J. Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

BULLS

F Quentin Grimes

F Julius Randle

C Mitchell Robinson

G Evan Fournier

G Alec Burks

QUOTABLE

Heat Erik Spolestra on Bam Adebayo's improvement: "Bam is just really coming into his own as an impact, winning player, and really coming into his own as a great player in this league. There is so much that he has on his plate, that he has to constantly make reads during the course of the game. He’s just making exponential growth and strides as the season goes on. I thought his decision-making was terrific tonight, balancing all of that.”

