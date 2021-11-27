Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls Preview

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: United Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -6

VITALS: : The Heat and Bulls meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1, and has currently won a franchise-best four-straight games in Chicago and 10 of the last 13 meetings overall. The Heat are 58-60 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 34-25 in home games and 24-35 in road games ... : Tyler Herro is averaging a league-best 21.2 points off the bench this season and despite starting four games, his 297 bench points are the second-most by a reserve in the NBA ... Duncan Robinson has connected on a three-point field goal in 67-straight games, the longest streak in team history ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out.

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F P.J. Tucker

BULLS

G Zach LaVine

G Lonzo Ball

C Nikola Vucevic

F Javonte Green

F DeMar DeRozan

QUOTABLE

Heat center Bam Adebayo on the road str: “We have to learn how to win on the road. “I mean, I feel like that’s been our biggest battle this whole year, winning on the road. I don’t know what it is. When we’re home — play lights out, it’s electric, we’re having fun. But when we go on the road, it’s like — come out sluggish, we’re trying to figure it out. I don’t know.”

