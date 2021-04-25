Miami Heat Focused on Closing Games Strong

The positive of the Miami Heat's victory against the Chicago Bulls Saturday night was they hung on for the win.

The negative was they nearly blew a 24-point lead. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said closing games strong will be among the focal points the remainder of the season.

“This is something we are working on," Spoelstra said. "I don’t think we let our foot off the pedal. I thought we were defending and competing at a high level. Teams are going to go on runs. We closed it out with some great efforts.”

Here's what the rest of the players had to say about the team's mindset after the Bulls victory.

Forward Jimmy Butler: “I don’t think it has too much to do with last night in Atlanta. It’s a new day, new game and new team. We talked about that. Let it go and move on. Just had a bit of a lapse. We won, so I’m not complaining.”

Center Bam Adebayo: “We don’t care if we win by half a point. As long as it is a W at the end of the day. Nobody really cares.”

Forward Duncan Robinson: “It was huge. We were all on the same page. As much of a must-win as we’ve had this year. With how things went last night, we knew we needed to bounce back. However we’re going to get it done didn’t matter. We just have to find a way.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com