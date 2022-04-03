Miami Heat Getting Hot At The Right Time

Heat have now won three straight after four-game losing skid

A few weeks ago, the outside world thought the Miami Heat were in the middle of a late-season crisis.

Now, the Heat have proven it was just a short hiccup on the way to the playoffs. The Heat have won three straight games after defeating the Chicago Bulls Saturday at United Center.

“I think we just had a little bit of a rut, which most teams go through at some point in the season,” Heat guard Kyle Lowry said. “I think it was an opportunity for us to settle things down and communicate a little better.”

The Heat endured a recent four-game losing streak, with bad losses against the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors, who were playing without their top players.

“It just shows you, even when you feel like you have a culture and you're doing things right, it's hard to win consistently in this league,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “When you have to retool and rebuild new teams and rosters, it's tough. The league is really competitive.”

The Heat return to action Sunday against the Toronto Raptors. It marks the first game Lowry will play against his former team since being acquired last offseason.

