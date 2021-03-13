NewsSI.com
Search
Miami Heat Want To See More of Aggressive Goran Dragic

Miami Heat Want To See More of Aggressive Goran Dragic

Goran Dragic scores 25 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter, to help the Miami Heat defeat the Chicago Bulls.
Author:
Publish date:

Goran Dragic scores 25 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter, to help the Miami Heat defeat the Chicago Bulls.

Miami Heat players Goran Dragic and Jimmy Butler are used to having in-game discussions. 

On Friday, their talks played a role in their ninth victory in 10 games. Entering the fourth quarter, Butler told Dragic he needed to be more aggressive. Dragic scored 20 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter to help the Heat to a 101-90 win against the Chicago Bulls. It was their fifth straight road win. 

“The first half I was passive, I was not aggressive. I was more off the ball,” Dragic said. “Jimmy told me at one point, ‘Hey G, we need you to be more aggressive and to be more involved. When he went out, on the bench, I did it.”

After Butler carried the Heat through three quarters, he turned it over to Dragic. He shot 7 of 10 from the field, making three 3-pointers, in the final quarter. 

“I was just more aggressive, more involved,” Dragic said. “I was kind of mad at myself at halftime and just came out more aggressive.”

Butler finished with a team-high 28 points while forward Duncan Robinson added 15 points. Butler said the key was Dragic stepping up.  

“I love it,” Butler said. “Any time one of our guys is making shots, feed him the ball, every single time.”

The Heat return to action Sunday when they play at the Orlando Magic. 

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_15717820_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Want To See More of Aggressive Goran Dragic

USATSI_15710010_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Take Another Step in the Right Direction After Win Against Orlando Magic

USATSI_15318525_168389536_lowres
News

League Hands Out Punishment for Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard

USATSI_15689683_168389536_lowres
News

Orlando Magic at Miami Heat Preview

USATSI_15369104_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Meyers Leonard Will Be Away From the Miami Heat Indefinitely After Using Anti-Semitic Slur

USATSI_15672621_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard leads Michigan to Big Ten Title

USATSI_15673114_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Shows His Worth in Victory Against New Orleans Pelicans

USATSI_15659958_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic Expects to be Refreshed For Second Half of Season