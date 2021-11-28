Balance Continues To Be The Key For the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat played without their second-leading scorer Saturday against the Chicago Bulls.

It didn't matter because the Heat have proven they can win with balance. Despite guard Tyler Herro sitting because of an illness, the Heat defeated the Bulls 107-104 at United Center.

“That's usually the deal when you play against really good teams," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "You're going to need a lot of contributions. You're going to have basically your entire rotation putting their fingerprints on a game to impact the win and that's what you saw tonight. Tyler was out so different guys had to step up.”

The Heat got assistance from a variety of players in the victory. Guard Gabe Vincent led the way with a season-high 20 points while guard Kyle Lowry added 18. Jimmy Butler finished with 16 points and Duncan Robinson had 13.

“It wasn’t as if Gabe was trying to be Tyler, either,” Spoelstra said. “Those were open shots that he just took within the context of the game and he got in a great rhythm.”

Butler said balance has always been the biggest part of their success.

“I think everybody played their part,” Butler said. “We stayed together through the ups and downs. In the end, we got the ball where it needed to go, got some stops.”

The Miami Heat return to action Monday at home against the Denver Nuggets.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com