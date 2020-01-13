Miami Heat to convert Chris Silva's contract into a standard deal

The moment Miami Heat forward Chris Silva stepped onto the court he drew comparisons to teammate Udonis Haslem because the play with similar effort and passion.

That hard work will be rewarded later this week when the Heat are expected to upgrade Silva from a two-way deal to a three-year standard contract. Silva, an undrafted rookie out of South Carolina, is averaging 3.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in 30 appearances this season.

He has been one of the best stories of the year. Silva became an instant fan favorite when he made his first appearance in the season opener against the Memphis Grizzlies at AmericanAirlines Arena. He finished with eight points, six rebounds and three blocks. The crowd immediately began comparing him to Haslem, another undrafted player who developed into the franchise’s leading rebounder and a three-time NBA champion.

Silva is the latest to flourish in the Heat’s developmental program. In 2014, they took a chance on G League prospect Hassan Whiteside and he turned into one of the league’s top rebounders and shot-blockers. Last year they converted forward Duncan Robinson from a two-way deal to a full contract. Rookie Kendrick Nunn is the team’s second-leading scorer after going undrafted out of Oakland University two years ago.

A native of Gabon, Silva arrived in the United States in high school without speaking English. His uncle, Miguel, is the only relative living in the country. For Christmas, the Heat and the NBA surprised him by reuniting him with his mother in Miami for the first time in three years. It was her first time seeing him play as a collegian or professional.