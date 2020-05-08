InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat's Chris Silva still not taking opportunity for granted

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Chris Silva is the last person to take anything for granted.

When he earned a three-year contract earlier this season after going undrafted out of South Carolina last summer, it only meant the beginning of the process.

"I was just happy that I would get a chance to have at least one game in the league to play, to put on that NBA jersey and all that," Silva told Columbia, S.C.-based WACH Fox Sports earlier this week. I wanted to get further. I kept working, working and working."

Silva was averaging 2.9 points, 2.7 rebounds in 41 games before the NBA suspended play March 11 because of the coronavirus situation. He spent the first half of the season on a two-way contract, earning a standard deal in January.

A native of Gabon, Silva has only been in the United States since 2012.

"It was long and a lot of ups and downs because where I came from and knowing my dream," Silva said. "When I came here, I was the only one believing I would go to the league."

Silva is already drawing comparisons to Heat veteran Udonis Haslem, another undrafted player who developed into the franchise's career rebound leader and is a three-time NBA champion. They both played for coach Frank Martin at some point in their careers_ Haslem in high school and Silva in college _ and are considered "energy" players.

"When you're part of the team, it don't matter if you play 40 or 10 minutes, your energy, the passion that bring to the team is enough to uplift the team," Silva said.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dwyane Wade gives yet another endorsement for Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade says coach Erik Spoelstra doesn't get enough credit

Shandel Richardson

Erik Spoelstra's ascent with the Miami Heat almost never happened

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra tells TNT's Ernie Johnson how he barely made the staff cut when Pat Riley was hired in 1995

Shandel Richardson

Michael Jordan shopping in empty grocery stores is a contrast to Dwyane Wade discovering Old Navy after retirement

Michael Jordan shopped in empty grocery stores while today's athletes have assistants run daily errands

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James make appearance on greatest individual seasons list

ESPN included Dwyane Wade and LeBron James in its top 74 rankings

Shandel Richardson

The "Last Dance" documentary adds fuel to the LeBron James-Michael Jordan debates

The airing of Michael Jordan's "Last Dance" documentary has only created more arguments on if he is greater than LeBron James

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat pay respects after the passing of former Dolphins coach Don Shula

Miami Heat organization offers its condolences following the death of Dolphins legend Don Shula

Shandel Richardson

Playing for the Miami Heat has been everything Jimmy Butler expected and more

Jimmy Butler explains his love for playing for the Miami Heat in an Instagram Live interview with Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat expect a smooth transition once practice facilities open

Miami Heat players feel it will be "like riding a bike" when season resumes

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade and Aaron Gordon finally have conversation about dunk contest rift

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon discuss the slam dunk contest beef

Shandel Richardson

When the NBA lifts ban, the Miami Heat will be allowed in practice facility

Miami-Dade mayor Carlos Gimenez says Miami Heat can return to practice facility once NBA allows it

Shandel Richardson