Miami Heat's Chris Silva still not taking opportunity for granted

Miami Heat forward Chris Silva is the last person to take anything for granted.

When he earned a three-year contract earlier this season after going undrafted out of South Carolina last summer, it only meant the beginning of the process.

"I was just happy that I would get a chance to have at least one game in the league to play, to put on that NBA jersey and all that," Silva told Columbia, S.C.-based WACH Fox Sports earlier this week. I wanted to get further. I kept working, working and working."

Silva was averaging 2.9 points, 2.7 rebounds in 41 games before the NBA suspended play March 11 because of the coronavirus situation. He spent the first half of the season on a two-way contract, earning a standard deal in January.

A native of Gabon, Silva has only been in the United States since 2012.

"It was long and a lot of ups and downs because where I came from and knowing my dream," Silva said. "When I came here, I was the only one believing I would go to the league."

Silva is already drawing comparisons to Heat veteran Udonis Haslem, another undrafted player who developed into the franchise's career rebound leader and is a three-time NBA champion. They both played for coach Frank Martin at some point in their careers_ Haslem in high school and Silva in college _ and are considered "energy" players.

"When you're part of the team, it don't matter if you play 40 or 10 minutes, your energy, the passion that bring to the team is enough to uplift the team," Silva said.

