Miami Heat Looking to Reach Another Level With Bam Adebayo Back in the Lineup

Miami Heat have won 11 of their last 12 games after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday

The Miami Heat have their big man back in the lineup.

Now, they are hoping to reach a different gear in the second half of the season. With center Bam Adebayo once again healthy, the Heat defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-98 Tuesday in Miami. It was the Heat's 11th victory in the last 12 games.

“It was great to have him back out there," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "I am sure he feels the same way. We just become a totally different team when he is out there.”

Adebayo missed the past four games because of knee tendinitis. He finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes.

“I’m back, just getting back into the flow. I hadn’t played in two weeks," Adebayo said. "This was real time that I got to be live. It was just good to go through that experience. Like many of you know, my life’s in this game. So that’s probably the hardest part of this process.”

He added, “It feels good to be back. Sitting at the house was boring. Rehab and watching your teammates win is boring. I want to be a part of that.”

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 28 points and 12 rebounds while Kelly Olynyk had 17 points and eight rebounds. Guard Tyler Herro added 15 points.

“We’re just trying to get the next one, trying to get the next one,” center Kelly Olynyk said. “We’re feeling good about ourselves. We’re on a little but of a roll. We’re just settling into a nice groove.”

