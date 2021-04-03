Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -12.5

VITALS: The Heat and Cavaliers meet for the second of three matchups this regular season. Earlier, Miami won 113-98 March 16 and has won 19 straight home games against the Cavs. Last season, Miami won the season series 3-1. The Heat are 71- 46 all-time versus Cleveland during the regular season, including 46-13 in home games and 25-33 in road games. Guard Victor Oladipo, who was acquired from the Houston Rockets at the trade deadline, is expected to make his first start for the Heat. This will be the Heat's 23rd different starting lineup this season. For the Heat, KZ Okpala (health protocol) is out and guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Victor Oladipo

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Trevor Ariza

CAVALIERS

G Collin Sexton

G Darius Garland

C Kevin Love

F Isaac Okoro

F Dean Wade

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Jimmy Butler on Victor Oladipo:“He’s going to find his groove,” forward Jimmy Butler said. “I think we all got to get better getting him in the spots that he likes to get the ball at. That comes with time and talking to him. But he’s going to be a huge help. He’s going to put up some big numbers a lot of games. That’s what he’s here for. Obviously, the defensive factor, he did that well, as well. He’s going to fit in great.”

