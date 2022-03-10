Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat Preview
Game time: 8 p.m., ET
Where: FTX Arena
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Betting line: Heat -5
VITALS: The Heat and Cavaliers meet for the third and final matchup this regular season. So far this season, Cleveland has won both matchups in games in which both Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo missed. The Heat have won 20 of the last 21 games against the Cavs in Miami. The Heat are 73-48 all-time versus Cleveland during the regular season, including 47-14 in home games and 26-34 in road games ... For the Heat, Kyle Guy (G League Two-Way Contract), Markieff Morris (neck), Javonte Smart (G League) are out and Caleb Martin (knee) and Jimmy Butler (sinus infection) are questionable.
The Heat play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday at FTX Arena
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Gabe Vincent
G Kyle Lowry
C Bam Adebayo
F P.J. Tucker
F Duncan Robinson
CAVALIERS
F Lauri Markkanen
F Dean Wade
C Evan Mobley
G Isaac Okoro
G Darius Garland
QUOTABLE
Heat guard Victor Oladipo on his first two games since returning from injury: I’m] starting to get more and more comfortable in my body, in just being out there and playing the game, the speed of the game. Like I said, it’s going to take time. I’m just going to stay patient and stay persistent as well.”
