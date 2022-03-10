Skip to main content
Player(s)
Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday at FTX Arena

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -5

VITALS: The Heat and Cavaliers meet for the third and final matchup this regular season. So far this season, Cleveland has won both matchups in games in which both Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo missed. The Heat have won 20 of the last 21 games against the Cavs in Miami. The Heat are 73-48 all-time versus Cleveland during the regular season, including 47-14 in home games and 26-34 in road games ... For the Heat, Kyle Guy (G League Two-Way Contract), Markieff Morris (neck), Javonte Smart (G League) are out and Caleb Martin (knee) and Jimmy Butler (sinus infection) are questionable.

USATSI_17820647_168389536_lowres

The Heat play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday at FTX Arena

USATSI_17768295_168389536_lowres

The Heat play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday at FTX Arena

USATSI_17862799_168389536_lowres

The Heat play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday at FTX Arena

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Gabe Vincent

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J. Tucker

F Duncan Robinson

CAVALIERS

F Lauri Markkanen

F Dean Wade

C Evan Mobley

G Isaac Okoro

G Darius Garland

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Victor Oladipo on his first two games since returning from injury: I’m] starting to get more and more comfortable in my body, in just being out there and playing the game, the speed of the game. Like I said, it’s going to take time. I’m just going to stay patient and stay persistent as well.”

USATSI_17862037_168389536_lowres
