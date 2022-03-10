Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday at FTX Arena

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -5

VITALS: The Heat and Cavaliers meet for the third and final matchup this regular season. So far this season, Cleveland has won both matchups in games in which both Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo missed. The Heat have won 20 of the last 21 games against the Cavs in Miami. The Heat are 73-48 all-time versus Cleveland during the regular season, including 47-14 in home games and 26-34 in road games ... For the Heat, Kyle Guy (G League Two-Way Contract), Markieff Morris (neck), Javonte Smart (G League) are out and Caleb Martin (knee) and Jimmy Butler (sinus infection) are questionable.

The Heat play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday at FTX Arena The Heat play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday at FTX Arena The Heat play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday at FTX Arena

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Gabe Vincent

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J. Tucker

F Duncan Robinson

CAVALIERS

F Lauri Markkanen

F Dean Wade

C Evan Mobley

G Isaac Okoro

G Darius Garland

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Victor Oladipo on his first two games since returning from injury: I’m] starting to get more and more comfortable in my body, in just being out there and playing the game, the speed of the game. Like I said, it’s going to take time. I’m just going to stay patient and stay persistent as well.”

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

The latest on Victor Oladipo attempt to return. CLICK HERE

Heat getting used to playing without key players. CLICK HERE

Duncan Robinson moving up the ladder. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com