Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat go for their fifth straight victory when they play the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -6.5

VITALS: The Heat and Cavaliers meet for the first of three matchups this season. Last season, Miami won the season series 3-1, and have won a franchise-record 18 straight games against the Cavs in Miami. The Heat are 70-46 all-time versus Cleveland during the regular season, including 45-13 in home games and 25-33 in road games ... Second-year forward KZ Okpala has started nine games this season, helping Miami to a 6-3 record ... For the Heat, Bam Adebayo (knee) is probable, guard Avery Bradley (calf) is questionable and Meyers Leonard (shoulder) is out ... Cavs guard Collin Sexton is one of only seven players in the Eastern Conference averaging 23.0 points while shooting at least 47 percent, 38 percent from the 3-point line and 80 percent from the foul line.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Jimmy Butler

G Kendrick Nunn

C Kelly Olynyk

F KZ Okpala

F Duncan Robinson

CAVS

G Darius Garland

G Collin Sexton

C Jarrett Allen

F Kevin Love

F Isaac Okoro

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Kelly Olynyk on the recent turnaround: “I don’t think we ever thought it wasn’t going to turn around,” Olynyk said. “We knew we were a better team than we had shown, a better team than our record. I think maybe we thought it was going to be kind of given to us a little bit after the year we had last year, regular season, playoffs, Finals. We kind of thought we could kind of walk through the first few months of the season. And that wasn’t the case.”

