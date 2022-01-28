Skip to main content
Player(s)
Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers at Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat play host to the Los Angeles Clippers Friday at FTX Arena

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -6

VITALS: The Heat and Clippers meet for the second and final matchup this season. Earlier this season, the Clippers recorded a, 112-109, win in Los Angeles on 11/11. Miami now looks to snap a team-long six-game losing streak to the Clippers. The Heat are 36-30 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 19-13 in home games and 17-17 in road games... January is the month that Miami plays the most 2021 postseason teams, with 11 of their 15 games against teams that were in the 2021 playoffs ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols), Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) and Victor Oladipo are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Gabe Vincent

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F P.J. Tucker

CLIPPERS

F Terrence Mann

F Nicolas Batum 

C Ivika Zubac

G Amir Coffey

G Reggie Jackson

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the team's play at home: “Our guys understand how important it is to create some kind of home-court advantage. And I think our guys have a genuine enthusiasm for playing in front of the fans. We were without that for most of last year. We’ve had some electric environments in that building, particularly in these fourth quarters of close games. Our guys thrive on that.”

