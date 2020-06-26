InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat entering season restart full of confidence

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat will not have to worry about lacking confidence when the NBA season restarts next month.

They feel their play before the coronavirus shutdown on March 11 is enough to consider them a favorite in the Eastern Conference. Team captain Udonis Haslem said he feels the Heat are a serious contender during a recent appearance on ESPN's "The Jump," hosted by Rachel Nichols.

"I like our chances just as good as anybody or better," said Haslem, who is in his 17th season. "Now, it's mental. And when you talk about a mentally tough team, I don't think there's no more mentally tough team or organization in the NBA. So I like our chances more than anybody."

The Heat were 41-24 and the No. 4 seed in the East before the suspension. Starting July 30, they will play eight regular season games in Orlando before the playoffs begin. The biggest challenge is if they can regain the steam that helped them become one of the surprise teams of the league. 

After missing the postseason last year, they are among the most improved teams thanks to the addition of Jimmy Butler and an improved Bam Adebayo.

"I hope so," guard Goran Dragic recently told Local 10's Will Manso. "The good thing is we have a good group of guys. Everybody likes to play. We already did it so we know how we need to develop that chemistry. We have the ingredients."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Derrick Jones Jr. becomes Miami Heat's first positive coronavirus case

Miami Heat dealing with coronavirus issues for the first time since pandemic began

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade makes statement on latest signature shoe

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade adds message to his Li-Ning brand shoes to address racism, police brutality and gun violence

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Gabe Vincent: “He fits so many of the things that we like"

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is impressed with the development of Gabe Vincent in the G League

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Andre Iguodala among players in NBA meeting to further advances plans to help fight social justice issues

Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala and Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul participate in meeting to promote the fight against social injustice

Shandel Richardson

LeBron James continues the fight against 'stick to sports' crowd

LeBron James asks fellow athletes and entertainment to use their platforms to speak out on social injustice

Shandel Richardson

NBA reportedly agrees to terms of players group, including Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, requesting added insurance

NBA to add an "enhanced" insurance plan as season restarts

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Are there many options for Miami Heat during transaction window?

The Miami Heat would have to cut one player before making any roster additions in the next week

Shandel Richardson

Video games could be key to NBA players surviving `bubble' life in Orlando

EA Sports reportedly will supply NBA personnel with copies of popular video game, Madden 21

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

What the Miami Heat can gain with a deep postseason run

Advancing past the second round in the NBA playoffs could help the Miami Heat next year in free agency

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat joins fight against racism by releasing video on Twitter

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley and Micky Arison make appearances in video made to fight against racism and police brutality

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej