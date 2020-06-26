Miami Heat entering season restart full of confidence

The Miami Heat will not have to worry about lacking confidence when the NBA season restarts next month.

They feel their play before the coronavirus shutdown on March 11 is enough to consider them a favorite in the Eastern Conference. Team captain Udonis Haslem said he feels the Heat are a serious contender during a recent appearance on ESPN's "The Jump," hosted by Rachel Nichols.

"I like our chances just as good as anybody or better," said Haslem, who is in his 17th season. "Now, it's mental. And when you talk about a mentally tough team, I don't think there's no more mentally tough team or organization in the NBA. So I like our chances more than anybody."

The Heat were 41-24 and the No. 4 seed in the East before the suspension. Starting July 30, they will play eight regular season games in Orlando before the playoffs begin. The biggest challenge is if they can regain the steam that helped them become one of the surprise teams of the league.

After missing the postseason last year, they are among the most improved teams thanks to the addition of Jimmy Butler and an improved Bam Adebayo.

"I hope so," guard Goran Dragic recently told Local 10's Will Manso. "The good thing is we have a good group of guys. Everybody likes to play. We already did it so we know how we need to develop that chemistry. We have the ingredients."

