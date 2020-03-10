InsideTheHeat
NBA among leagues to restrict media access because of Coronavirus

Shandel Richardson

The NBA has joined the list of professional sports leagues that have decided to curb the threat of Coronavirus.

On Monday, it was part of a joint statement from four professional leagues that will temporarily close pregame and postgame media access. It also included MLS, MLB and NHL.

“After consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, and given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre- and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice," the statement read. "Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting. These temporary changes will be effective beginning with tomorrow’s games and practices. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and take any further steps necessary to maintain a safe and welcoming environment.”

As of Monday evening, there have been 668 reported cases of the illness in the United States and 26 deaths. Heat team president Pat Riley addressed the issue when speaking at a fundraising event Monday in Miami Beach.

"We've had enough discussions about what I think is concerning everybody not only in Florida, but all over the world," Riley told reporters. "But everything we have done here to take prevention and to be cautious with abundance, we've done that. But there's a lot of people that understand that you got to get on with your life."

