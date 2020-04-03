Miami Heat launch online Covid-19 resource center

The Miami Heat have extended their coronavirus relief efforts to helping prevention.

On Friday, the Heat announced the launching of a online Covid-19 research center to educate the public on preventive measures and activity suggestions during quarantine.

Among those assisting the movement are Florida Blue, which is offering a 24-hour emotional support helpline and Baptist Health's care on-demand platform. Both are free. The Heat have also partnered with Pollo Tropical, which will give a 50 percent discount on meals to medical personnel, first responders and postal workers.

All information can be found at www.heat.com/resource center. The website features content that will help the public cope with working from home, virtual exercise and meditation.

This the Heat's latest effort to help combat a pandemic that caused the suspension of the all major sporting events, including the NBA season March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive. As of Friday, there are more than 245,500 reported cases and more than 6,000 deaths in the United States. At least 54,000 have died worldwide.

The Heat have done their part to help the cause. Team owner Micky Arison agreed to compensate all workers who are paid on a game-by-game basis during the suspension and also donated $1 million to an employee fund. Forward Meyers Leonard has helped raise nearly $250,000 for those affected by hosting online gaming tournaments. Forward Derrick Jones Jr. is competing in a players-only NBA2K tournament Friday, with proceeds going to coronavirus relief.

