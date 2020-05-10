Miami Heat could return to practice early as Wednesday after order is lifted

After Miami-Dade County cleared the opening of AmericanAirlines Arena for workout, the Miami Heat could return to practice early as Wednesday.

The Miami Herald reported Sunday Emergency Order 15-20 now allows “the use of facilities owned or leased by a professional sports franchise, solely by employees of such franchise for training purposes.” It had closed gyms, pools and other athletic venues that could increase the spread of the coronavirus.

Teams had been unable to use practice facilities since March 19, eight days after the NBA suspended the season once Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus that has been responsible for nearly 80,000 deaths in the United States.

Some teams, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers have already resumed workouts. When teams are allowed back at facilities, they have to meet four requirements:

-No more than four players would be permitted at a facility at any one time.

-No head or assistant coaches could participate.

-Group activity remains prohibited, including practices or scrimmages.

-Players remain prohibited from using non-team facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centers, or gyms.

League commissioner Adam Silver has offered no updates on when he expects play to resume. Before the stoppage, the Heat held the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

"We're waiting for probably the most challenging decision that Adam Silver and his staff, not only in our sport but in every other sport [has made]," Heat team president Pat Riley said recently. "He is being very cautious. I think that's great and he's going to rely on science. I think we have to rely on science because this will be an unprecedented move when he decides to start this thing back up."

