Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat Preview
Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET
Where: FTX Arena
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Betting line: Heat -3.5
VITALS: The Heat and Mavericks meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 125-110, win in Dallas on 11/2 and will sweep the series with a win. Miami has currently won 17 of the last 21 overall against the Mavs. The Heat are 37-33 all-time versus Dallas during the regular season, including 19-16 in home games and 18-17 in road games. ... Tyler Herro has dished out 181 assists this season, the third-most on the team, and is now just three short from already tying his single-season high of 184 which was set in 2020-21. Additionally, he has already surpassed his previous single season highs for points (815 in 2020-21) and field goals made (307 in 2020-21) ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out.
Photo Gallery
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Kyle Lowry
G Duncan Robinson
C Bam Adebayo
F P.J. Tucker
F Jimmy Butler
MAVERICKS
Read More
F Reggie Bullock
F Dorian Finney-Smith
C Dwight Powell
G Jalen Brunson
G Luka Doncic
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on being named among the top 15 coaches in league history: "Uncomfortable. I'm pretty awkward and, you know, the essence of coaching is not a list. It's about trying to bring value and be helpful. But it's extremely humbling."
MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES
Jimmy Butler ties LeBron James for most triple-doubles in franchise history. CLICK HERE
Gabe Vincent growing as a defender CLICK HERE.
Bam Adebayo back in the lineup after being out nearly two months. CLICK HERE
TWITTER: @ShandelRich
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here
For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com