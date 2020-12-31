Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks Preview

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat +3.5

Vitals: The Heat are coming off a victory against the Milwaukee Bucks behind 26 points from reserve guard Goran Dragic … The Heat have used a different starting lineup in all four games. Guard Avery Bradley, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers during free agency, is expected to start his second straight game ... The Heat have had a different leading scorer in every game (Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, Goran Dragić). Herro grabbed 15 rebounds in Wednesday's win against the Bucks, the second-most by a guard in franchise history behind Dwyane Wade (16) ... The Mavericks are looking to break a six-game losing streak against the Heat ... The Heat drafted Mavs forward Josh Richardson in the second round in 2015 before packaging him in the Jimmy Butler trade two summers ago ... Luka Dončić has led Dallas in points/rebounds/assists in the same game 37 times in his young career, trailing future Hall of Famer by just one game ... Doncic and Dragic have developed a rivalry the past two years. Both players are from Slovenia and are among the country's most popular athletes ... For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle) is doubtful. For the Mavs, Kristaps Porzingis (knee) is out.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Avery Bradley

C Bam Adebayo

F Andre Iguodala

F Duncan Robinson

MAVERICKS

G Tim Hardaway Jr

G Dorian Finney-Smith

C Dwight Powell

F Josh Richardson

F Luka Doncic

Quotable: