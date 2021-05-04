Dallas Maverick at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

TV: Bally Sun Sports

Betting line: Heat -3

VITALS: The Heat and Mavericks meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Dallas won 93-83, their first victory against Miami since Feb. 27, 2017. The Heat have won 16 of the last 19 in the series. The Heat are 36-32 all-time versus Dallas during the regular season, including 19-15 in home games and 17-17 in road games.... Guard Kendrick Nunn has shot at least 50 percent from the field in 12 of his last 16 games, including 48.4 percent (30-of-62) from 3-point range the last eight games ... Forward Trevor Ariza is a +64 plus/minus over his last eight games ... Center Bam Adebayo has scored in double figures in a career-long 50 straight games ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee), Andre Iguodala (hip) and guard Tyler Herro (foot) are out, and guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable. For the Mavericks, Maxi Kleber (right Achilles soreness) is questionable; Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness) is doubtful; Tyrell Terry (personal reasons) is out.

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Trevor Ariza

MAVERICKS

G Josh Richardson

G Luka Dončić

C Dwight Powel

F Dorian Finney-Smith

F Maxi Kleber

QUOTABLE

Heat center Bam Adebayo on his defense: “I fly under the radar because I’m not a big name in this NBA. But show my work, somebody will look at me and be, ‘OK, he’s the Defensive Player of the Year,’ and here’s the reasons why. And that’s the bottom line. I feel like I am.”

