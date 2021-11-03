Skip to main content
    November 3, 2021
    Balance Once Again Leads Miami Heat Past Dallas Mavericks
    The Miami Heat are more than just Jimmy Butler. 

    And more than just center Bam Adebayo. 

    They are starting to show they are one of the most balanced teams in the NBA. That was proven in Tuesday's 125-110 victory at the Dallas Mavericks. Four players scored at least 20 points in the win. 

    Third-year guard Tyler Herro led the way with 25 points off the bench on 11 of 20 shooting. 

    “This is a high IQ group,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It’s a group that wants to share. It really is a group that wants everybody to feel like they’re involved, where we can maximize our strengths. Again, where it doesn’t feel like we’re taking turns.”

    Butler finished with 23 points while Kyle Lowry and Adebayo each scored 22. Adebayo also had 13 rebounds. 

    “We’ve got a bunch of guys who are really unselfish,” Herro said, “a bunch of guys who can go off in any quarter.”

    Herro had 15 points alone in the second quarter, where the Heat scored 46 points. At 6-1, the Heat are tied with the Chicago Bulls for the best record in the Eastern Conference. The rest of the league is starting to take notice. 

    “The Heat, I would consider them the best team in the league right now,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said.

    The Heat return to action Thursday at home against the Boston Celtics.

