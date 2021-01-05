News
Consistency is the Next Step for the Miami Heat

After defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Miami Heat are hoping to play better on a consistent basis
At 3-3, the Miami Heat have experienced the highs and lows of the NBA season. 

Now, it's all about finding consistency. After Monday's 118-90 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Heat's main goal is playing better on a consistent basis. 

“It’s all about being consistent,” Heat forward Jimmy Butler said. “It’s all about stringing together good days.”

Center Bam Adebayo led the way 20 points on 9 of 10 shooting. He also had eight rebounds and four assists. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra also used his sixth starting lineup in as many games, inserting forward Kelly Olynyk. He finished with a season-high 19 points and eight rebounds. Butler had 18 points and six assists.

“It's a different flow and a different game when you start," Olynyk said. “You can kind of let the game come to you. ... But nonetheless, you've got to play your role, whatever it is."

Spoelstra said he will continue to tinker with the lineup as the season progresses. 

“Look, basketball is something it’s not like you can conquer it,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “You just have to continue to work the things that help you to be successful.”

The Heat return to action Wednesday against the Boston Celtics. It is a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference finals. The Heat defeated the Celtics in six games before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. 

