Behind Jimmy Butler's 38 points, Miami Heat grab impressive win against 76ers

There have been plenty questions about if Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler is a max player.

If Monday night's performance was any indication, he definitely is. Butler had 38 points, seven rebounds and two assists in only 28 minutes in the Heat's 137-106 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers at AmericanAirlines Arena. It is the most points Butler has scored in a Miami uniform since being acquired in a trade last July.

The Heat have now won three of four games against the Sixers this season. Reserve guard Goran Dragic had 24 points, six assists and three rebounds while Duncan Robinson added 19 points, three assists and two rebounds. Center Bam Adebayo finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and eight rebounds, falling just shy of his fourth triple-double of the season.

Robinson's performance comes on the same day he receieved an invite to compete in the 3-point contest during NBA All-Star Weekend later this month at United Center in Chicago. The Heat have six participants, including Butler, Adebayo, Kendrick Nunn, Tyler Herro and Derrick Jones Jr.

Butler and Adebayo are All-Star reserves while Nunn and Herro will compete in the Rising Stars Challenge. Jones has entered the dunk contest.

The win improved the fourth-seeded Heat to 34-15. Their 22-3 record at home is second in the league behind the Milwaukee Bucks. The victory was especially important because Miami is set to embark on a five-game, West Coast road trip that begins Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. The other stops are Sacramento, Portland, Golden State and Utah.