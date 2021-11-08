Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: Pepsi Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -2

VITALS: The Heat and Nuggets meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Denver won the series, 2-0. The Heat are an even 34-34 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 20-13 in home games and 14-21 in road games.... Miami is averaging a +11.4 scoring margin, the second-highest in the NBA ... With a win tonight, the Heat will match their best start through 10 games in team history, when they also started 8-2 in both 2011-12 and 1999-00.... Guard Kyle Lowry recorded his 19th career triple-double in Saturday's win against the Utah Jazz ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) and guard Max Strus (knee) is questionable. For the Nuggets, Jamal Murray (knee) and Vlatko Cancar (hip) are out.

HEAT

G Jimmy Butler

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Duncan Robinson

F P.J. Tucker

JAZZ

G Will Barton

G Monte Morris

C Nikola Jokic

F Michael Porter Jr.

F Aaron Gordon

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Kyle Lowry on adapting to new teammates: “Those guys have been great. They’ve pretty much let me be me and accepted who I am, as well as everyone else. And if you’ve got a group that just accepts everyone for who they are, it makes things work. And we respect each other, and we respect each other’s basketball abilities. We respect each other as men. So that takes it a long way.”

