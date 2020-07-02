The Miami Heat are banking on this edge once the season resumes

The Miami Heat could have a built-in advantage entering the NBA restart.

With Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard healthy, the Heat are one of the league's deepest teams. Depth will be among the biggest factors in a compacted end to the regular season in Orlando.

"We're bringing all 17 guys for a reason because everybody is healthy and ready," Spoelstra said on Wednesday's conference call with local reporters. "We think our depth really is one of our biggest strengths. We can go three-deep at every position. In a circumstance like this, I really think it's going to be really more a spring than a marathon. We will be in circumstances where we may be required to use that depth because of any number of circumstances that are unpredictable."

The Heat play eight games in 13 days, starting Aug. 1 against the Denver Nuggets. The presence of so many young and versatile players could work to their advantage, especially with all teams working their way back into game shape.

"Even though our guys are in world-class shape and we have 20 days to prepare for that first game, I still don't know if guys will be ready to play 40 minutes a game," Spoelstra said. "If we can use our conditioning level and our depth in a sprint-like situation, I think that would play to our strengths for sure."

The toughest part for Spoelstra is figuring a rotation. Leonard has not played since Feb. 3 and Herro returned briefly before the coronavirus suspension hit. For Spoelstra, it beats the alternative of not having enough capable players.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich