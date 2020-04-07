Derrick Jones Jr.'s victory in NBA2K tournament costs offshore sportsbook

Two months after controversy surrounded his NBA Slam Dunk championship, Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. is back in the middle of another one.

Well, sort of.

Last week Jones defeated Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant in the first round of a 16-competitor, players-only NBA2K video game tournament, but one offshore sportsbook feels information from the event may have been leaked before the outcome. SportsBetting.ag reported it lost in the low five figures on all pre-taped first-round games, according to the Las Vegas Journal.

Jones, the No. 16 seed, upset No. 1 Durant.

“We initially made (Kevin) Durant the favorite to win the tournament, but he was taking very little action over the course of the first 24 hours,” SportsBetting.ag odds manager Robert Cooper told the Las Vegas Journal. “When we posted the first-round matchup lines and the bets were completely one-sided toward (Derrick) Jones Jr., it became obvious that someone knew the outcome of the game.”

Jones will play eighth-seeded Montrezl Harrell of the Los Angeles Clippers in the quarterfinals Tuesday night on ESPN2. The remaining matchups are Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) vs. Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) vs. Rui Hachimura (Washington Wizards) and Andre Drummond (Cleveland Cavaliers) vs. (Patrick Beverley (Clippers).

The event is another way for the league to entertain fans during the coronavirus suspension. Play has been halted since March 11 and NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Monday the season will not be reinstated until at least May.

