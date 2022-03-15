Detroit Pistons At Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat play host to the Detroit Pistons Tuesday at FTX Arena

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -12.5

VITALS: The Heat and Pistons meet for the fourth and final matchup this regular season. So far this season, Miami holds a 2-1 series lead and has currently won four of the last five against Detroit overall. The Heat are 64-56 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 36-23 in home games and 28-33 in road games ... For the Heat, Kyle Guy (G League Two-Way Contract), Javonte Smart (G League) and Caleb Martin (knee) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Gabe Vincent

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J. Tucker

F Duncan Robinson

PISTONS

F Saddiq Bey

F Jerami Grant

C Marvin Bagley III

G Cade Cunningham

G Cory Joseph

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Tyler Herro on his development: “Honestly, I haven’t even thought about what’s next. I’m just continuing to learn every single game. Just different coverages, other ways to effect the game besides scoring. Try to play-make for my teammates and just be more efficient night in and night out. Just continue to try to work at it. Whatever comes with it, that’s what comes with it.”

