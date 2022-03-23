Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat +1.5

VITALS: The Heat and Warriors meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Golden State recorded a, 115-108, home win as the Heat has currently won four of the last six overall against the Warriors, including three-straight in Miami. The Heat are 32-34 all-time versus Golden State during the regular season, including 19-13 in home games and 13-21 in road games. ... For the Heat, Kyle Guy (G League Two-Way Contract) and Javonte Smart (G League) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J. Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

WARRIORS

F Jordan Poole

F Draymond Green

C Kevon Looney

G Klay Thompson

G Andrew Wiggins

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Caleb Martin: “He’s the definition of a Swiss army knife. You can plug him into a lot of different roles with different lineups. He’ll find a way to make it work. That’s a credit to him and his versatility and how he works on his game. He can defend so many different positions. We’ve missed his presence on the ball. Then those plays in between. Those are winning plays that don’t necessarily show up anywhere. The hustle plays, the deflections, extra possessions, tip-outs and the cuts. All of those different things contribute to winning in a bigtime way.

