    • November 23, 2021
    Miami Heat at Detroit Pistons Preview
    Miami Heat at Detroit Pistons Preview

    The Miami Heat play at the Detroit Pistons Tuesday
    The Miami Heat play at the Detroit Pistons Tuesday

    Game time: 7 p.m., ET

    Where: Little Caesars Arena

    TV: Bally Sports Sun

    Betting line: Heat -9.5

    VITALS: The Heat and Pistons meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1, and has currently won four of the last five overall against Detroit. The Heat are 62-55 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 35-23 in home games and 27-32 in road games. ... Over his last nine games, P.J. Tucker is shooting 71.4 percent from the field, 68.4 percent from three-point range and a perfect 6-of-6 from the foul line ... Miami enters their fourth back-to-back set of the season tonight with another game tomorrow at MIN. The HEAT will play 14 backto-back sets this season, the most since they played on consecutive days 15 times during the 2016-17 campaign ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out.

    HEAT

    G Duncan Robinson

    G Kyle Lowry

    C Bam Adebayo

    F Jimmy Butler

    F P.J. Tucker

    PISTONS

    G Cory Joseph

    G Cade Cunningham

    C Isaiah Stewart

    F Jerami Grant

    F Saddiq Bey

    QUOTABLE

    Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the team's grit: “We’re not for everyone,” Spoelstra said ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. “And the way we do things, and how we communicate and how we approach competition, for better or worse, that’s who we are. That’s the language we speak. There is high intensity. There’s emotions. Sometimes that spills over. With us, it doesn’t get translated in the wrong way, and we prefer it that way. We think we can get to quicker salutations we you just are very direct with each other, and do it in a respectful way.”

