Miami Heat Have Eyes Set on Free Agent Center Dewayne Dedmon

The Miami Heat have officially signed free agent center Dewayne Dedmon.

He becomes the 14th player under contract. Dedmon, a seven-footer, last played with the Atlanta Hawks. His addition should bolster a frontcourt in need of an extra big man.

The Heat lost centers Meyers Leonard and Kelly Olynyk at the trade deadline. Their departures helped the Heat acquire Trevor Ariza and Victor Oladipo to improve the perimeter.

In Dedmon, the Heat get a reliable veteran to play alongside Bam Adebayo and rookie Precious Achiuwa. Dedmon played on the Heat's summer league team in 2013 and been on rosters with the Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings.

The 31-year-old Dedmon has averaged 6.4 points and six rebounds during his career. In his most recent stop, Dedmon averaged 8.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and one steal with the Hawks.

The Heat are coming off a 124-112 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, ending their four-game winning streak. At 26-25, the Heat hold the No. 6 playoff spot in the Eastern Conference but are just a game ahead of the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

They return to action Thursday when they face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Heat then begin a four-game road trip against Western Conference teams, with stops at Portland, Phoenix, Denver and Minnesota.

